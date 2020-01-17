The city of Grandview Heights has begun its search for a new fire chief.

The city announced in a news release Jan. 16 that Fire Chief Steve Shaner has set his retirement for the third week of February.

Shaner was eligible to retire in 2019 under the state retirement system, but agreed to stay on through the transition to a new mayor so that person could choose the new fire chief.

He has served as fire chief since 2010.

The city's search for Shaner's replacement will be led by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association. An association representative began interviewing fire division personnel last week to gather their feedback on the qualities needed in the next chief.

The city expects to have a new fire chief appointed by late April, according to the announcement.

Mayor Greta Kearns said she intends to appoint an interim chief to temporarily fill the post after Shaner's departure in February.

