Crayons + Paper + Time + Imagination =



This is all that is required for a child to create a whole world. Cast, landscape, and narrative are revealed in the meeting of medium and material. The formula can change, of course, and become more simplified. I have laughed at myriad occasions when a birthday gift is pushed aside for the box that held the intended gift. Suddenly, the box is transporting the child on a fantastical journey to worlds unknown while the gift is forgotten beneath the table and the giver is wondering why they spent $40 on cardboard.



Time and time again, I am elated when I have the blessing of witnessing a child employ the imagination within them and apply it to whatever matter is within reach to create something beautiful, revealing what is within and before us … making visible what may be for a little while, or what could be indefinitely with a little imagination. And whether the imagination creates a unicorn puppet that needs a sidekick or a rocket ship on its way to Pluto to search for better pizza, imagination always seems to include an invitation to join in and bring this new world into being.



Imagination features prominently not only within the playtime of childhood, but also in religion. We refer to this as the "faithful imagination" and it, too, is capable of creating new worlds.



It was the faithful imagination of the prophets within the Jewish tradition who believed liberation would come when enslavement governed the land, who sought a way of return from exile, and imagined that a community could be governed by justice and lead to peace within a history of empires. It was the faithful imagination of Jesus to see abundance when scarcity was the only thought, to see worth where others saw cost, to imagine forgiveness and reconciliation on a road others believed to be lined with enmity.



It is the faithful imagination that pierces the certitudes of power and transcends the perceived limits and constructs of reality, revealing what is within and before us… making visible what could be.



And just like our childlike imagination, the faithful imagination always seems to include an invitation for everyone else to join in and bring this new world into being.



As we honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we must remember that this holiday is not only about honoring King’s faithful imagination, which pierced the confines of racism, materialism, and militarism to envision something more. It is not only about celebrating King’s faithful imagination to envision a nation healed from the sins of enslavement, poverty, and endless violence. To anyone who is inspired by King’s dream and the vision of the beloved community for all of us, we must remember that with this faithful imagination there is an invitation to each of us. This holiday is the annual extension of the invitation to join in the co-creation of this new world.



May we receive it and join in the work of creating the beloved community.



Rev. Chris McCreight is ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and currently serves as minister of the Hiram Christian Church and chaplain of Hiram College. He is on Twitter @revmccreight.