This photo was taken looking northeast from the front yard of the house at 257 S. Central Ave. after 6 inches of rain fell in Columbus between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, 1959.

It was the worst flood in central Ohio since 1913, with some streets under 3 feet of water.

The ground also was frozen and covered with snow, adding to the problem.

Alum Creek flooded homes as far as a mile away, and the Scioto River cut off the Hilltop neighborhood by surrounding it with water.

More than 3,000 residents were evacuated to American Red Cross shelters.