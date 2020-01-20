Coworking space Brick House Blue which has a location at 6605 Longshore Street in the Bridge Park development, is set to open its second location at 6515 Longshore Loop Feb. 6, said Kyle Elder, the business’ director of coworking and first impressions.

The new location was initially projected to open in January, Elder said, but because of construction delays and the winter holidays, Brick House Blue officials opted to open in February instead.

Brick House Blue’s second location is less than a five-minute walk from its first location, Elder said.

Coworking members will have access to both locations, he said.

“It just allows for more flexibility,” he said.

The new space will cater more to freelancers, consultants and small but growing teams who want to work someplace on a regular basis, Elder said.

The new location will be 9,000 square feet of coworking space with offices that can be expanded or contracted, Elder said.

The new space will have two small conference rooms for about eight people per room, as well as a podcast room, Elder said.

The Longshore Street location opened in January 2018, Elder said. The new location represents Brick House Blue’s first expansion, he said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah