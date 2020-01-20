A man told Columbus police he returned to his vehicle after walking his dog and found it had been damaged while it was parked at the Whetstone Community Center, 3923 N. High St.

The man said as he approached his car, he saw several people gathered around it; they fled in a vehicle as he came closer, reports said.

The victim estimated the car sustained $10,000 in damages, including a dent and a broken mirror.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A woman's car was damaged at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 10 while it was parked in the lot at Whetstone High School, 4405 Scenic Drive, reports said.

The person who reported the damage said he had exchanged "confrontational texts" with two people earlier that day and then saw them in the lot before entering the building.

He suspects them of damaging the car, reports said.

* A woman told police Jan. 10 that someone had pushed her son to the ground at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 8 as he was walking to school on the 250 block of East Weber Road.

The boy reportedly broke his tooth as a result of the assault.

The woman's daughter told police she witnessed the assault, but did not know who did it.

The woman reported she called the school, but officials would not tell her any information about the assailant.

* A Jan. 10 report said someone used a stolen credit card to buy $3,703 worth of musical equipment online from a business on the 4600 block of North High Street.

The incident took place Dec. 19, reports said.

* A woman reported someone took her $100 cellphone and $1,000 cash at 5:49 p.m. Jan. 8 while she was at a business on the 3500 block of North High Street.

* Someone entered a business on the 3300 block of North High Street, swapped a pair of shoes for their own and left without paying for the new shoes at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 9, reports said.

* A 44-year-old homeless man was arrested for trespassing at 5:36 p.m. Jan. 11 at a business on the 5000 block of North High Street, reports said.

Police said the man had been banned from the business Jan. 8 after reportedly causing a disturbance.

* A 47-year-old homeless man was arrested for trespassing and banned from a business on the 5100 block of North High Street after a complaint filed at 6:17 p.m. Jan. 12, reports said.

* A resident of the 400 block of East Weber Road accused a caretaker of stealing a step tracker worth $170 at 3:18 p.m. Jan. 13, reports said.

* A resident of the 5100 block of North High Street said someone had used his credit card several times without authorization between Nov. 24 and Jan. 13.