I am pleased to share the good news that Grandview Heights Schools has broken ground on its facilities master plan to build a new 4-8 building and renovate Grandview Heights High School.

We appreciate the support of our community and those who attended the groundbreaking celebration Jan. 11.

Our mission through the facilities planning process is to move forward "Honoring Tradition. Building Excellence." This project is about connecting all generations of Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff. With more than 100 years of excellence taking place within the walls of the current Grandview Heights High School, it was exciting to bring current students and alumni together to share stories and memories made in this building.

Over the past four years, hundreds of community members, staff, students and alumni have worked together to volunteer or provide feedback during the master planning and design phases of the process. This collaboration will result in a new and renovated learning space that will include areas meant to inspire our students, as well as gathering spaces designed to welcome our community.

Construction will begin soon. Neighbors can expect to see large equipment and fencing appear around the schools later this month. There will be access changes to sidewalks and parking lots, as well as modified traffic patterns that will affect drop-offs, particularly on Fairview Avenue.

Fairview south of West Third Avenue will be unavailable as a drop-off or access point as the public turnaround has been eliminated. Drop-offs cannot be made to the east-side gym or choir-room doors or the Edison Intermediate playground; drop-offs should be made instead on Oakland Avenue only.

We appreciate your cooperation with these important modified traffic and access patterns to keep us all safe during construction. Anyone who has built or renovated a home knows that, at times, it can be disruptive to our daily routines. Our goal is to work with our families, staff and the community to make sure this process goes as smoothly and safely as possible.

We understand communication is an important part of this process. We will share details regarding construction and traffic changes with you as they begin to happen, so you can plan your day accordingly.

We also will continue to update the "facility planning" tab on our district website, ghschools.org, to include "hard hat" video monthly updates, time-lapse video of the 4-8 building's construction and newsletters, as well as other resources and updates.

We remain committed to our goal of completing the project on time and on budget. We plan to complete all ADA and safety upgrades by summer 2022 and have students attend school in the new 4-8 building and renovated high school by winter 2023.

This venture has been made possible by a community with a true commitment to invest in the future of Grandview Heights Schools.

The city of Grandview Heights and village of Marble Cliff are communities with the passion and drive to become leaders in education. This kind of vision and commitment is what makes Grandview Heights Schools truly a small place to dream big.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.