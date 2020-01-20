Dublin will mark the opening of the pedestrian bridge spanning the Scioto River with a celebration and dedication from 7 to 11 p.m. March 13 at the west landing of the bridge, the West Plaza, 90 North High Street, according to a Jan. 19 city news release.

Details of the celebration have yet to be announced.

The bridge connects the city’s Historic District and Bridge Street District.

As of December 2019, the bridge project cost was $22.6 million.

The city contracted with Kokosing Construction Co. to build the suspension bridge.

Kokosing began working in February 2017 on the initial construction phase of the west plaza retaining wall and the bridge’s west abutment.

According to city officials, the pedestrian bridge would link the east and west sides of the Scioto River connecting the city’s historic district with the future Riverside Crossing Park and Bridge Park mixed-use development.

The bridge will feature a single tower, a curving deck and special lighting, city officials said.

Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade is planned for March 14 and organizers said the bridge will provide a way for spectators who park in the garages at Bridge Park a safe way to enter the Historic District to watch the parade.

Additional bridge dedication and celebration events are planned throughout the day after the parade.

