More office space is slated for Crawford Hoying’s Bridge Park development at Riverside Drive and state Route 161 (Bridge Street) in Dublin.

The next phase of development, G Block, will be located east of Urban Meyer’s Pint House and Cap City Fine Diner and Bar and north of Springhill Suites, said Matt Starr, Crawford Hoying’s executive vice president of development.

The G Block area is a $75 million investment for Crawford Hoying. It would include a 170,000-square-foot office building and a 470-space parking garage, Starr said. A residential building would be included as well, but staff members are evaluating demand to determine whether the units will be for sale or for rent, he said.

Crawford Hoying is close to signing a lease with a large user that will take up half of the available office space under construction now in Bridge Park’s D block, Starr said. Several other tenants are also interested in the remaining space, he said.

Demand for office space, Starr said, is why it is so heavily featured in Bridge Park’s next phase of development, G block.

“We need to get more product in the pipeline,” he said.

Starr said construction is slated to begin on G block by May 1 and conclude by Jan. 1 of 2022.

Crawford Hoying is slated to present its plan for block G to Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission at the group’s Jan. 23 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Dublin City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

The city won’t take any action on Crawford Hoying’s application, Starr said, and would only be providing feedback.

