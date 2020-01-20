Gahanna police recently responded to an incident in which a man locked himself in a shelter restroom at Friendship Park, 150 Oklahoma Ave., according to a report received at 8:11 a.m. Jan. 7.

He was at another park a few weeks ago and had done the same thing, reports stated. Parks and recreation personnel advised police they don't care if the man is getting warm in the restroom, but they don't want him locking himself in, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Items were reported stolen overnight from a vehicle on Milk Street, according to a report received at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 7.

* A man appeared to have passed out in a vehicle in a parking lot on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a suspicious vehicle report received at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 6. Police found the man was sleeping in the car while waiting on his wife, who was shopping, reports said.

* A vehicle on the first block of Penny Lane was broken into between 6:15 and 8:20 p.m. Jan. 5, according to a report received at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 5.

* A wallet was stolen at a business on Taylor Road, according to a report received at 5:52 p.m. Jan. 5. The wallet was stolen between noon and 11 p.m. Jan. 3, reports said.

* A customer refused to leave the drive-thru of a business on the first block of Granville Street, according to a report received at 2:46 p.m. Jan. 5. The reporting party said the business refused to serve the car's occupants because they were rude. The vehicle was gone before police arrived, according to reports.

* A Hermitage Road resident said she was the victim of a scam involving gift cards totaling $1,000, according to a report received at 11:39 a.m. Jan. 5.

* A Forestwood Drive resident said her house was hit with eggs overnight with some resulting damage, according to a report received at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 4.

* A residence on Moon Glow Court was hit with eggs overnight, according to a report received at 8:13 a.m. Jan. 4.