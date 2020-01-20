A representative of a business on the 800 block of Williams Avenue told Grandview Heights police the business received a delivery of only 12 cases of goods Jan. 9 when 13 were expected.

The cases were shipped from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and reports said it appeared from the packaging that the items were stolen prior to being delivered.

The stolen goods are worth $10,560, reports said.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* Officers responded Jan. 10 to a business on the 800 block of Goodale Boulevard on two reports of items being stolen from lockers.

The first man told police he placed his personal items, valued at $230, in his locker at 5 a.m. He returned at 6 a.m. to find the items had been stolen.

The second man said he left his belongings, worth $150, in his locker at 5:45 a.m. and returned an hour later to find they were missing.

Neither of the lockers were locked, reports said.

* An employee of an area business reported saws and other tools were stolen from a company vehicle while it was parked Jan. 12 in a parking garage on the 700 block of Yard Street. The driver's-side rear window was shattered, police said.

Total loss was $6,200, according to reports.

* A resident of the 800 block of Northwest Boulevard reported Jan. 13 a bicycle belonging to his girlfriend was stolen. A coat was also taken from his girlfriend's car, reports said.

The items together are worth $350, police said.

* A resident of the 700 block of Timberman Road reported Jan. 13 that her car, which was parked in the street in front of her home, was broken into overnight and headphones, a vape pen and cologne were stolen.

* Officers were dispatched at 6:18 p.m. Jan. 14 to the 1000 block of Ridge Street regarding a theft from a vehicle.

When they arrived, the officers found a business van with the passenger-side window broken out. The business manager said totes and an extension cord, together worth $1,502, were stolen.

* A construction worker told police numerous tools were stolen Jan. 15 from a 5-gallon bucket at his work site in a building under construction at the corner of Burr Avenue and Rail Street. The man said he was away from his work site for about 30 minutes. The stolen items are worth $468, reports said.