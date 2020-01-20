Grove City police responded at 11:01 a.m. Jan. 10 to a business on the 3300 block of Broadway on a report of a robbery that had just occurred inside the building.

A 31-year-old Canal Winchester woman told police two men fled the area in a car after one of them took her gold necklace, valued at $800, according to reports.

The woman said she had set up a meeting at the business through an online app to sell her necklace for $400 in cash. The first man arrived for the meeting and asked to examine her necklace. The victim took the chain off and handed it to the man, who then took off running for the exit, reports stated.

The woman said she grabbed the man's hoodie and they fell to the ground near the exit door. The woman said she yelled that she was being robbed and three business employees and a fourth person came to her assistance.

The man was struggling to get away when the second man, who had been waiting outside in a car, ran into the business and began kicking the woman in the face. The employees were able to pull the second man away from the woman. The first man gave the necklace back to the woman and he and his accomplice left the building, got into the car and were last seen traveling east on Parlin Drive. The business manager called police.

The woman had visible swelling on her face but declined medical treatment, according to reports. Her necklace was not damaged during the altercation.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident of the 2500 block of Home Road reported his car, valued at $4,000, was stolen Jan. 10 from his driveway.

The man said he was sitting in his backyard smoking at 9:17 p.m. when he heard the sound of a vehicle speeding away coming from the front of his residence. He came around the house and watched as his car was driven away.

* A resident of the 3700 block of Gateway Lakes Drive reported Jan. 10 that his car was broken into overnight and two laptop computers, a cellphone and a coat were stolen. Total loss was $1,936, reports stated.

* A Columbus woman told police her cellphone, valued at $1,500, was stolen Jan. 11 from the restroom at her place of work on the 3100 block of Lewis Center Way. The woman said she accidentally left the phone in the restroom and when she returned about 15 minutes later, it was gone.

* A resident on the 4600 block of Michael Place told police he left his car unlocked overnight Jan. 9. When he went to the car the next morning, the dome light inside the vehicle was on and he discovered several items, including a laptop computer, phone chargers and cables, headphones and sunglasses were missing. Total loss was $1,235, according to reports.

* A man reported Jan. 13 that numerous tools, valued at more than $1,000, were stolen overnight from a company pickup truck he had parked in front of his residence on the 3200 block of Farm Brook Drive. The tools were stolen by prying open the locking mechanisms on the tool boxes mounted in the truck bed, according to reports.

* A teacher reported that 75 10-foot pieces of conduit were stolen from the electrical lab area at the South-Western Career Academy, 4750 Big Run South Road.

The theft occurred between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and noon Dec. 25.

The teacher said the conduit has no monetary resale value as scrap, so it may have been taken by someone needing it for a job or project. Total loss was $486, reports stated.