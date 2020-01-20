An expired license and registration resulted in arrest for a 38-year-old Columbus woman after a New Albany Police Department officer found a loaded handgun in the glove compartment of the vehicle she was driving.

An officer initiated the traffic stop at 3:47 p.m. Jan. 9 at state Route 161 and U.S. Route 62, according to the police report.

A loaded 9mm pistol was found in the glove compartment, and the woman did not have a concealed-handgun license.

According to Ohio law, only concealed-carry license holders may transport a loaded handgun in a vehicle. All others must transport firearms unloaded, which means the gun has no ammunition in the chamber and no loaded magazines or speed loaders inserted into it, according to section 2923.16 of the Ohio Revised Code.

The woman was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, according to the police report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* Identity theft was reported at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 9 on the 100 block of West Main Street.

* A 52-year-old Newark man was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 9 at North Reynoldsburg-New Albany and Clark State roads.

* A 28-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged with marijuana possession, carrying a concealed handgun and transporting a loaded firearm after police at 12:24 a.m. Jan. 9 responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 5000 block of Forest Drive.

* A 48-year-old New Albany man was arrested for aggravated menacing and domestic violence after an officer investigated a drunken-driver complaint at 3:29 p.m. Jan. 8 on the 7400 block of Central College Road.

* A 16-year-old New Albany boy was arrested for domestic violence after police were dispatched at 7:37 p.m. Jan. 7 to a residence in the 4200 block of Vaux Link.

* A 23-year-old Gahanna woman was arrested for menacing by stalking and domestic violence at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 7 on the 6500 block of New Albany Road East.

* A 45-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged with illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, open container of beer or liquor in a stationary motor vehicle, possession of controlled substances and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence after a dispatcher at 1:44 a.m. Jan. 6 notified police of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the police department's visitors lot, 50 Village Hall Road.