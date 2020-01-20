Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools has a new director of human resources.

Shea Reed, 45, began the job Jan. 13, succeeding Stephanie Loucka, who accepted a position with the state of Ohio.

Reed, a resident of Pickerington, most recently served as director of student services for Groveport Madison Schools.

She previously worked in the Gahanna-Jefferson district as principal of Chapelfield Elementary School from July 2011 to November 2018.

Reed will receive a $122,904 annual salary with benefits valued at $42,095, for a total annual package of $164,999.

"I appreciate the opportunity to return to Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools," she said. "After serving as principal at Chapelfield for seven years, I appreciate the relationships and strong connection to the schools that this community has.

"I have always had a strong interest in human resources and am excited to be joining such a strong team that has a passion for the students and staff of the district to excel."

Reed said her experience in the district will enable her to adapt quickly and have an immediate effect within the district.

Superintendent Steve Barrett said he's excited to welcome Reed back to the district.

"Shea is student-centered and very passionate about teaching, learning and leadership," he said. "Shea combines the important ability to be both process- and people-oriented, and she will work diligently to make talent acquisition a key focus and strength for our schools."

Reed was chosen from a field of 20 human-resources professionals, according to Judy Hengstebeck, the district's communications coordinator.

She is certified as a Professional Human Capital Leader in Education and has received extensive training in the Ohio Teacher Evaluation System, the Ohio School Counselor Evaluation System and the Ohio Principal Evaluation System.

Reed also has experience with leadership development programs, staff development and the hiring and evaluation of certificated and classified personnel, according to Hengstebeck.

Reed received a bachelor's degree in elementary education and psychology from Muskingum College in 1996 and a master's degree in educational leadership in 2002 from the University of Dayton.

