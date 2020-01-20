A 20-year-old woman said she was shot at 8:49 p.m. Jan. 9 on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive, according to Columbus Division of incident reports.

Reports said the woman was treated at a hospital and released.

A juvenile whose name was not released also reported being shot at but not struck by any bullets, reports said.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* Between 1 and 7 a.m. Jan. 9, someone stole a $500 air compressor, a $300 saw, a $200 grinder, a $250 wet saw, $300 worth of cordless drills and a toolbox filled with $500 worth of miscellaneous tools from a vehicle on the 4300 block of Dresden Street.

* A .357-caliber handgun worth $720 was reported stolen between 12:20 and 3 a.m. Jan. 12 from a residence on the 1000 block of Fordham Road.

The victim said he allowed a friend from Chillicothe to spend the night because she said she had an early appointment in the morning. He said he awoke at 3:30 a.m. and his friend and gun were gone.

* A $3,000 van containing $4,000 worth of tools was reported stolen at 5:24 am. Jan. 10 on the 2200 block of Ward Road.

* A car worth $4,000 was reported stolen at 1:13 a.m. Jan. 12 on the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

* A $1,200 cellphone and a $30 wallet containing identification and credit cards were reported stolen at 10 p.m. Jan. 11 on the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

* A $120 impact drill, $126 worth of cologne, $349 headphones, cellphone chargers valued at $100, a debit card, a gold bracelet and a hole puncher were reported stolen at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 10 from a vehicle on the 5700 block of Sandalwood Boulevard.

* A $350 table saw, a $200 extension cord, a $400 plunge router, a $150 circular saw, a $300 framing nailer, a $30 tool box, a $250 belt sander, a $75 palm sander, a $250 finish nailer, a $150 pin nailer, $500 worth of power-tool accessories and $300 worth of hand tools were reported stolen between 4 p.m. Jan. 10 and 1 p.m. Jan. 11 from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Cleveland Avenue.

* A $300 TV, a $400 gaming console and a $700 cellphone were reported stolen at 9 a.m. Jan. 9 from a residence on the 800 block of Schrock Road.

* A $50 rental-car key, $3,000 worth of clothing and shoes and an $800 cellphone were reported stolen at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 10 from a residence in the 1200 block of Oakfield Drive North.

* A vehicle worth $5,000 was reported stolen at 7:15 a.m. Jan 9 while the owner left the car running on the 2800 block of Pinellas Court. The victim said he had locked the car while it was running and went to get his spare key. When he returned, the vehicle was gone.

* A vehicle worth $10,000 was reported stolen at 10 a.m. June 10 on the 6000 block of Trowbridge Way.

* A 54-year-old Columbus man was arrested for assault at 1:40 a.m. Jan. 11 after police officers reported they saw him throwing another person to the ground on the 5100 block of Karl Road.

* A man said his wallet and miscellaneous forms of identification, credit cards and medical cards were stolen from his room between 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and 7 a.m. Jan. 14 on the 5700 block of Ponderosa Drive.