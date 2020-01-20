Two women said they were the victims of a robbery at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 7 on the 7200 block of Chaparral Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

One of the women told police she was dropping off her coworker when someone holding a gun banged it on the window and forced his way into the vehicle.

He told the driver he knew where she worked and demanded she drive back there and open the safe.

When she said she couldn't open the safe, he demanded a gun the woman had in the vehicle. The woman said she told the man she could not reach it while driving.

She began to pull away slowly but said the man struck her in the head with the handgun.

Once the victim was struck in the head, she stopped the car.

She told police she had told her coworker, in Spanish, that when she stopped the car, get out and run.

Once the victim stopped the vehicle, her passenger exited the vehicle in an attempt to run to her residence to get help and call 911.

After the passenger exited the vehicle, the gunman struck the driver in the head a second time with the handgun. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to the report, the robber stole an $800 cellphone from the driver.

No one has been arrested, according to police.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A woman said she was robbed at 4:11 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 6300 block of Sawmill Road.

The victim told police when she arrived for her work shift, two people opened her car door, hit her with a gun and demanded money.

The duo did not obtain any property from the victim, but the victim sustained a laceration to her lip from being hit with the gun. No one was arrested.

* Between 9 p.m. Jan. 9 and 5 a.m. Jan. 10, someone used a vehicle to push open a locked gate at a business on the 5800 block of Sawmill Road and stole a $1,600 log splitter.

* A man said he was robbed at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 12 on the 3300 block of Gladesend Court. A person in a ski mask took the victim's $50 wallet, identification and credit cards.

* At 1:59 p.m. Jan. 9, someone walked through an unlocked door at a residence on the 4500 block of Olentangy River Road and stole a $400 cellphone.

The victim and another individual chased down the intruder and retrieved the phone. No one has been arrested.

* Someone stole four hair trimmers valued at $329.96 and clippers worth $199.99 at 4 p.m. Jan. 9 from a store on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* A man said he was robbed at gunpoint at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 7 outside his apartment on the 4200 block of Benedict Way.

The robber escaped with a $500 cellphone, a $10 wallet, identification and credit cards, according to the report.

* A woman said someone stole her $1,000 cellphone at 7:20 a.m. Jan. 13 from the food-court restroom inside the Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5042 Tuttle Crossing Blvd.

She said she left her phone in the restroom, and when she returned, it was gone.