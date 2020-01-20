A candle was the cause of an early morning fire Monday, Jan. 20, that destroyed a townhouse in the 3900 block of Parkside Court in Hilliard, Norwich Township Fire Department Chief Jeff Warren said.

The burning candle was left on the floor, he said.

A woman and her three juvenile children – two sons and a daughter – safely escaped the blaze that destroyed the townhouse and damaged others in the shared unit, Warren said. No one was injured.

The townhouse is in a neighborhood south of Scioto Darby Road and north of Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The mother was asleep in the basement and was awakened by an audible fire alarm that repeats the word “fire,” he said.

“The smoke detectors did their job,” Warren said. “If not for the fire alarm, there might have been a different outcome.”

The woman and her sons escaped from the ground floor but the teenage girl climbed onto a second-floor roof and dropped to the ground after hanging from the gutter, he said.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to 14 people who were displaced by the fire, Warren said.

Among those were Travis Bender, 30, and his family.

Utilities have been cut off to the several townhouses, including his, Bender said.

“I’m thankful for the firefighters who were here so quick (and) that no one was hurt. It could have been worse,” he said.

Bender said he lived in the adjacent townhouse with his wife, Brittany, and their two children, ages 4 years and 6 months,.

“We moved here from my in-laws’ (in West Jefferson), and that’s where we are going back. Half of our stuff is still there,” he said.

Firefighters from Norwich and Washington townships, the Columbus Division of Fire and the Upper Arlington Fire Division responded to the fire that was reported at 1:49 a.m., Warren said.

Firefighters left the scene at 7:01 a.m., he said.

