A woman and three teenagers escaped an early morning fire Monday, Jan. 20, at a townhouse in the 3900 block of Parkside Court in Hilliard, according to the Norwich Township Fire Department.

The neighborhood is south of Scioto Darby Road and east of Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Firefighters from Norwich Township responded to the fire at 2 a.m., Chief Jeff Warren said.

The fire displaced the family of four and eight other people in attached townhouses, Warren said.

The American Red Cross responded to provide assistance to those displaced.

Warren said a cause for the fire is expected to be determined later today.

