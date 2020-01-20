A 51-year-old Columbus man was arrested on charges, including theft and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, shortly after 10:31 p.m. Jan 7 in the parking lot of a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

* Police arrested a 26-year-old Newark man on charges including drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after investigating a suspicious vehicle on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 1:18 a.m. Jan. 7.

* The manager of a department store on the 6300 block of Livingston Avenue reported the theft of $80 worth of speakers at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7 by a man who allegedly took the items and left the store without paying.

* An 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on petty-theft charges at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 6 after officer were called to a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on criminal-trespassing charges at 5:41 a.m. Jan. 3 on the 1700 block of Pickering Drive.