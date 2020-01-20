The grand opening of the long-awaited Reynoldsburg Community Center YMCA is so big it's going to take two days.

The 75,000-square-foot community center, 1470 Davidson Drive, will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. The center will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day as well as Sunday, Jan. 26, and will offer free classes, workshops, demonstrations and facility tours.

Bring your swimsuit because the indoor pool also will be open, said Tina Badurina, senior vice president of marketing and communications for the YMCA of Central Ohio.

"We anticipate that over 500 people will join us for the official ribbon-cutting, with thousands more visiting the Y on opening weekend," Badurina said. "The entire building will be open to the community, including the indoor pool, during our opening celebration weekend."

With hues of teal, lime green, red-oranges and grays and wood and metal accents, the 2-story facility features a full-size gymnasium and basketball courts, indoor play spaces and 9,000 square feet of strength and cardio equipment.

A sampling of free group-fitness classes, including Zumba, cycling, yoga and tai chi, requires no pre-registration, and participants may drop-in anytime throughout the weekend, Badurina said.

The center's indoor pool includes sprayground features, four lap lanes and two "wet classrooms" with permeable flooring and access to the natatorium, Badurina said.

The outdoor pool, expected to open about Memorial Day weekend, includes a water slide, a sprayground and concession space.

Swim lessons begin in March, Badurina said.

The $30 million facility is a partnership among the city, the YMCA of Central Ohio and OhioHealth.

Reynoldsburg owns the land and building, with the YMCA and OhioHealth paying the city under the terms of 15-year leases.

The YMCA will operate and manage the center and charge membership fees.

Those who live or work in the city will receive discounted rates.

The branch will employ up to 150, with more staffing needed during the summer months, Badurina said.

The 13,000 square feet dedicated to OhioHealth won't begin serving patients until April, with the relocation of physicians from another OhioHealth location at 2014 Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road.

With 26 exam rooms, additional doctors and specialists in urology and pulmonary medicine, and an on-site lab, OhioHealth plans to expand services both at the community center and in urgent care and workplace health services at the Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road location.

A teaching kitchen in the YMCA will be used to offer nutritional and cooking programs in partnership with OhioHealth, Badurina said.

After opening weekend, the community center will be open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The regular class schedule and normal business hours begin Monday, Jan. 27.

For more details on opening weekend, go to ymcacolumbus.org/blog/grand-opening-schedules-jan-25-26.

