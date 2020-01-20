Los Angeles-based restaurateur Ivan Kane wants to put a glamorous spin on entertainment options in Easton Town Center.

Part of the rapidly developing Phase II section of the center's retail district, Ivan Kane's Forty Deuce opened Jan. 10 at 3459 Brighton Rose Square.

At 7,500 square feet, the cafe features an offbeat mix of elevated diner food on the first level and a Las Vegas-style burlesque club serves specialty cocktails on the second floor.

"For me, they're linked," Kane said. "I want the experience of a burger at Forty Deuce being as memorable as the experience at the club."

The diner is decorated with murals of New York City and pictures of 42nd Street, what the Manhattan-born Kane said he called "forty-deuce" growing up. The decor also gives a nod to Columbus and Ohio State University.

The mood is casual, with gingham-pattern tablecloths and plastic squeeze bottles in yellow for mustard and red for ketchup.

Kane said he worked on the menu with chef Neal Fraser, who has appeared on Bravo's "Top Chef Masters" and Food Network's "Iron Chef America" and has had several restaurants in Los Angeles.

Chef Elliot Bender will lead the kitchen in Columbus.

Bender said the restaurant's burgers are a blend of chuck, brisket, sirloin, short rib and scraps. The menu, which has a dozen burger options, is fairly limited in scope but offers eyebrow-raising shakes topped with everything from a slice of cake to a modernized buckeye.

Kane said the average check is $20.

The upstairs lounge -- which offers a world-class burlesque show, Kane said -- is accessed through the kitchen. Guests walk upstairs to what resembles a refurbished warehouse loft, with frosted industrial windows, construction material on the shelves and modern appointments, such as VIP seating and banquettes.

A DJ on a rotating platform plays music until the excitement is high, Kane said. When the time is right, the platform spins 180 degrees to reveal a live jazz trio.

The dancers, appearing one at a time, take the stage wearing full-length gowns and feather boas and move through the crowd, removing layers of clothing -- stylishly, of course.

"It's beyond tasteful -- it's elegant," said Kane, a former actor who had a role in the movie "Platoon."

He said the sound and lighting system would make a Los Angeles nightclub blush.

Columbus joins Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Atlantic City as a destination for some version of Forty Deuce, Kane said.

"It's been a couple of years in the making," he said. "We've been at it for a while, so it's nice to see it come to fruition."

Hours for the cafe are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The club is open from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

====

Healthful sandwiches, wraps, salads and side dishes will be on the menu at Oil & Thyme -- Healthy Sandwich Shop, slated to open in February at 2910 Hayden Road in the Hayden Run Plaza in northwest Columbus.

Manal Abrahim, who is opening the restaurant with her son, Firas Shkokani, insists on using fresh herbs, meats and vegetables for the scratch-made items, to be cooked daily.

"We will not be using any canned, any frozen food," Abrahim said.

Wraps and sandwiches will use locally baked whole-wheat, multigrain and gluten-free breads.

The menu will include homemade food from around the globe, including Abrahim's version of Middle Eastern spinach pie (fatayer), soups, fresh-juice drinks and coffees.

"Our vision is we want to change the look of fast food," she said.

====

Peking Hot Pot has reopened after its new owners remodeled the interior and updated the menu.

The restaurant at 743 Bethel Road in northwest Columbus has eight soup-based options and an expanded selection of authentic Chinese fare, said Many Lin, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Tony Jiang.

The couple have applied for a liquor license and will change the name to CoCo's Hot Pot, a nod to their other restaurant, CoCo's Grill, 845 W. Fifth Ave. in Columbus.

====

