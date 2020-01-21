Details have bedeviled the schedule for the planned 11-story mixed-use Arlington Gateway on Lane Avenue, pushing the start of its construction back to August.

After receiving approval from Upper Arlington City Council in August 2018 to proceed with the $100 million construction of the Arlington Gateway at 1325-97 W. Lane Ave. and 2376 North Star Road, developer Frank Kass said he expected the parking garage to be built in 2019 and the office, retail and residential components in 2020.

That put the project on schedule for a 2021 completion.

That was contingent, however, on Kass' firm, Continental Real Estate Cos., and his project partners at Arcadia Development of Ohio and Roy Boy LLC completing traffic plans for the site to the satisfaction of Upper Arlington and Columbus city officials.

Those hurdles took longer than expected, and now the groundbreaking for what will be Upper Arlington's tallest building isn't expected until August.

"They got pushed back a lot," Kass said. "We're a year behind."

Kass said he plans to close on the sale of the land next month. After that, the demolition of buildings that most recently have housed such businesses as Darron's Contemporary Furniture, Easy Living Deli, Learning Express Toys, Angel's Touch Asian Massage and Dibela Hair & Nails is expected in early summer, and then foundation work will begin.

"Total completion would be two years after the project starts," he said. "So we're looking at summer, fall 2022."

In the meantime, the planned anchor tenant has dropped from the project.

Although the anchor tenant never was named, Kass said in August 2018 a "top four" publicly-traded financial company would relocate six central Ohio offices to the Gateway.

"I don't know why they did, but they're gone," Kass said. "We've got several other tenants we're working with. We're finalizing that."

According to Jackie Thiel, Upper Arlington city engineer, the traffic plan for the for the Gateway was devised after "working closely with community members and the developer's engineering team to make modifications to the site plan to improve traffic flow and safety."

The result, she said, led to plans for a traffic signal on Lane Avenue at Arthur E. Adams Drive.

"This will then connect to a rear service road around the development west to North Star Road at Ashdowne Road," Thiel said. "Signage within the garage will direct site traffic to use the rear access road to get to Lane Avenue as the main exit for the site."

Additionally, Thiel said, a 10-foot-wide median will be installed on Ashdowne Road, just west of North Star Road "to distinguish the residential neighborhood from commercial and also detour development-site traffic."

She said pedestrian safety in the area should be enhanced, as well, because of plans for an 8-foot-wide sidewalk along Lane Avenue that will be buffered from the road by landscaping.

As for the project itself, plans have been tweaked slightly to provide 21 additional parking spaces, bringing the total to 864.

There will be 218 "luxury" apartments, 132,444 square feet of office space and 28,097 square feet of retail and restaurant space, according to Emma Speight, Upper Arlington community-affairs director.

Kass said there now are five floors of office space being planned, rather than four. He said it should be a more "efficient" project.

"The project itself will improve traffic at Lane and North Star by providing the median cut. Sewer and water (infrastructure) that's failing presently will be improved as part of this project," Kass said.

The Gateway site was annexed to the city in 2005 but is in the Columbus City School District.

Kass has a 30-year, 100% payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement with the school district that stipulates the property owner will pay $450,000 to the district each year for 30 years.

According to Kass, beginning in the 31st year after the project is completed, 69% of the property taxes from the site would go to CCS. He has estimated the total annual payments to the district would increase to between $1.4 million and $1.5 million annually.

In August 2018, Kass said CCS received $116,000 in annual tax payments from the proposed development site.

"As the site is today, there's almost no revenue being generated," Kass said Jan. 15. "The site has users from 50 years ago, some of which have already closed.

"There's going to be millions of dollars of revenue -- millions -- projected from the site over the next 20 years. That's millions to the city of Upper Arlington and millions to the city of Columbus."

Speight said the project includes a number of enhancements from previous versions, including traffic improvements, architectural and design upgrades and a more-efficient parking-garage layout.

"The tallest portion of the structure, which will house the offices, was shifted farther from the center of the project to the east to create a better transition into the corridor and to reduce its visual impact on the neighborhood to the northwest," she said. "The majority of the land upon which this project will reside was annexed into Upper Arlington in 2005 specifically for the purpose of expanding the city's commercial tax base and in the hopes that a notable mixed-use project would transpire at some point.

"The Arlington Gateway project represents a rare opportunity for Upper Arlington and a significant economic-development accomplishment for the city. The project meets numerous master-plan objectives, such as the enhancement of income-tax revenue, the expansion of Class A office space and the attraction of new corporate citizens to the city."

In addition to bringing jobs and income-tax revenues to Upper Arlington and property taxes to CCS, Kass said the Gateway would provide a "transformative entryway to Upper Arlington that right now is underutilized."

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate