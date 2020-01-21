What do Walt Disney World, habanero peppers and income-tax forms have in common?

Those who attend the Delaware County District Library's How-to Festival can take a deep dive into all of them -- and more.

The event, set for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Orange branch, 7171 Gooding Blvd., will offer eight sessions on a variety of topics as well as information from the library and a collection of community partners on even more subjects.

Event coordinator Katy Hite, assistant manager of adult services at the Orange branch, said the library is uniquely positioned not only to be a source for information but to bring resources from the community together.

"We have resources for our patrons to learn about these kinds of things on their own, but this event is an opportunity not only to learn something but to directly interact with people in the community who have these skills and information and make a personal connection," Hite said. "(The fest) highlights the library as an information center."

Half-hour sessions are:

* How to Use a Fire Extinguisher, noon

* How to Learn American Sign Language, 12:30 p.m

* Getting Ready for Taxes, 1 p.m.

* How to Get Involved in Politics (Yes, Really!), 1:30 p.m.

* How to Survive Eating Spicy Food, 2 p.m.

* How to Plan Your Disney Vacation, 2:30 p.m.

* Enhancing Your Impromptu Speaking Skills, 3 p.m.

* How to Stretch -- for Every Body, 3:30 p.m.

Presenters include library staff members and local community members from the Orange Township Fire Department, AARP Foundation Tax-Aides, Delaware Toastmasters, League of Women Voters of Delaware County and Mount Carmel Fitness Center.

"We're really excited to have the League of Women Voters," Hite said. "With this being (a presidential) election year, they will discuss ways people can get involved in politics locally, and they will have a table with information about the election."

Luke Powers, adult services specialist at the Orange branch, and Mandy Henning, Powell branch manager, will lead the session on eating spicy foods.

The married couple have become experts on the subject; they grow their own peppers, create their own hot-sauce recipes and even film their own samplings of super-hot peppers to post to YouTube.

"It's not a competition," Henning joked. "People who want can taste some of the stuff, but an habanero is about the hottest thing we'll have that day."

"We're not advocating heroics," Powers said, adding, by way of a preview tip: "There are things your mouth can handle that your stomach can't."

Hite said having fun and juxtaposing light-hearted topics alongside subjects such as taxes and ASL are the fun of the How-to Fest. She added patrons are invited to come and go throughout the day based on their interest in a particular topic or topics.

Hite and other librarians will offer short sessions on library-specific skills between sessions. Additional community agencies and organizations will have tables in the lobby of the library with information on how to get involved, Hite said.

The festival is free and open to the public. For more information, call Hite at 740-549-2665 or email khite@delawarelibrary.org.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews