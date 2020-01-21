Bringing awareness not only to social-justice issues but also to mental health and reducing the stigma to seeking care was the focus of the opening convocation Jan. 20 for Capital University's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Learning.

"For 29 years, our community has gathered on this day to commemorate the legacy of a great leader whose ideals and activism remain as relevant today as they were when Dr. King was alive," Capital president Elizabeth Paul said. "Just as Dr. King's teachings remain relevant, so do the forces against which he mobilized a nation."

In her keynote address for the convocation, author and mental-health advocate Achea Redd said King's legacy of standing up for the disenfranchised inspired her to champion those who experience depression, anxiety and other psychological disorders.

"The late Dr. King said there comes a time when one must take a stand," Redd said, "not because it is popular but because it is what is right."

After the address, Redd signed copies of her new book, "Be Free. Be You.," in which she shares her journey of being diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder in 2016, finding healing through therapy and helping others do the same. She also participated in a question-and-answer session with attendees and spoke about her mental-health advocacy work in central Ohio and nationwide through her foundation, Real Girls F.A.R.T. (Fearless, Authentic, Rescuer and Trailblazer). Through working with the organization, Redd said she strives to help individuals who are experiencing challenges in finding the support they need.

"I am of the same mindset as Dr. King when he said that our lives begin to end the day when we become silent about the things that matter," Redd said.

"I wanted to be a world-changer, a voice to the voiceless."

Capital's opening convocation also included the presentation of the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award to Christopher Malik Murray, a senior who serves as the social-media chairman for the university's office of diversity and inclusion and as vice president of a local chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Capital's student government initiated the award, said Samantha Montanez, the group's president.

"This award deeply reflects the values and issues of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," she said. "In order to be nominated for this award, one must be a graduating senior, be in good standing both academically and socially at the university and exemplify leadership in four important characteristics: service, authenticity, courage and excellence."

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Learning also included workshops on race relations, strategies to reduce juvenile delinquency and other civil-rights-related topics; the annual Hank Marr Jazz Luncheon; and a screening of the documentary "Dear Miss Conrad," which follows the lives of Capital students and faculty members during World War II.

