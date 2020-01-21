Smoking could be banned in Bexley's public parks if legislation under consideration by Bexley City Council is approved.

Ordinance 03-20 would amend city code that bans the consumption of drugs and alcohol in city parks to add smoking and vaping as prohibited activities.

Mayor Ben Kessler said the idea for banning smoking in parks resulted from a conversation with Bexley Beautification Fund trustees. The fund, administered by the Bexley Community Foundation, invests in improvements that enhance the community's overall appearance, according to the foundation's website, bexleycommunityfoundation.org.

"They encouraged us to work on an ordinance to prohibit smoking in parks," Kessler said at council's first reading of Ordinance 03-20 on Jan. 14.

The legislation would enable the city's recreation board to set aside a smoking area adjacent to Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave., which holds recreation programming and event rentals.

"We do have employees who work out of the parks and have a smoking habit and smoking is not prohibited on all public property, so we have allowed smoking next to city hall," Kessler said.

Kessler said he, recreation director Michael Price and other city administrators still are working out the details of the provision allowing the city's recreation board to designate a smoking area at Jeffrey Mansion.

Price said the board discussed the possible smoking ban at its most recent monthly meeting Jan. 8 and plans to further discuss how the ban would affect Jeffrey Mansion. The board's next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Bexley City Hall, 2242 E. Main St.

"I don't know what direction they will go with that, as to whether they want to even allow (smoking) at all or if they want to define a very specific place (for smoking) and whether the defined place is limited to only rentals or anyone that would visit the park," Price said.

Council member Richard Sharp said he questions whether such a ban could have unintended consequences, such as driving smokers out of the small park next to the Drexel Theatre, 2254 E. Main St.

"You may end up with people standing right in front of the Drexel entrance, smoking," Sharp said.

City attorney Marc Fishel said state law requires smokers to be 25 to 30 feet from the entrance of a building.

"Technically, they're in violation; they could be reported to the health department" if smoking directly in front of a building's entrance, Fishel said.

"I don't think many people are filing those reports," he said.

City Council's second reading of Ordinance 03-20 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Bexley City Hall, with the third and final reading and a vote tentatively set for council's Feb. 11 meeting.

