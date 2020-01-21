Reports of thefts in the city of Dublin increased from 2018 through 2019, but 2019's numbers were below 2017 figures, according to data from the Dublin Police Department.

There were 350 thefts reported in 2019, up from 329 thefts reported in 2018. Both of those figures are lower than 2017's 475 reported thefts.

Dublin police Chief Justin Paez said his department this year will continue to work on reducing the number of theft offenses throughout the city.

The department will emphasize anti-theft education efforts, especially how residents and visitors can prevent thefts by locking doors and removing valuables from vehicles.

For many years, the police department has made it a goal to reduce the number of theft offenses in the city, Paez said, using such strategies as investigation, arrest, enforcement, crime prevention, education and public awareness.

Dublin breaks thefts into eight categories when recording statistics: pocket picking, purse snatching, shoplifting, thefts from buildings, thefts from a coin-operated machine or device, thefts from a motor vehicle, thefts of motor vehicle parts or accesories and larceny, said Lindsay Weisenauer, a Dublin public-affairs officer.

In 2019, the highest number of reported thefts were those from a motor vehicle. The city had 144 reported instances of that type of theft. The next-highest theft category was larceny, with 131 reported instances.

The slight increase of overall thefts from 2018 to 2019 occured because the number of thefts from vehicles increased, Weisenauer said.

According to city data, reported instances of theft from a motor vehicle totaled 108 in 2018, 36 fewer instances than the 2019 total of 144.

A theft from a vehicle is generally a crime of opportunity, Weisenauer said.

"Roughly half of the thefts from vehicles involve an unlocked vehicle, which makes it easy for criminals to get inside the vehicle and take anything inside," she said.

Common items stolen from vehicles include purses, wallets, credit cards, cellphones, laptop computers, tablet computers, backpacks, briefcases, cash and tools, Weisenauer said.

Police recommend motorists remove valuables from vehicles, lock vehicle doors and park in well-lighted areas to prevent thefts from vehicles, she said.

Identifying specific reasons for an increase or decrease in crimes from year to year isn't always easy, Weisenauer said.

Many factors can contribute to crime, including geography, socioeconomics, demographics, opportunity, property value, targeted items, individual choice, citizen crime prevention, time of day, social conditions, the criminal justice system and environment, she said.

"Because crime involves a human factor, it can be difficult to predict and explain changes in the levels of crime from year to year," Weisenauer said.

