A woman said she was assaulted by another woman who complained that her phone was stolen, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The woman said she and another woman were waiting for a ride at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the corner of South High and Sycamore streets.

The victim said the second woman kept stating someone had stolen her phone, and when the victim told her, "I can't help you," the woman punched the victim, and her nose began to bleed.

The next day, the victim said, she was panhandling in front of the Franklin County courthouse when the woman accosted her again and told the victim she wasn't allowed on the sidewalk. The victim told police she tried to ignore the other woman, who followed her. The other woman again tried to hit the victim, but someone intervened, according to the report. No one has been arrested according to reports.

In other recent incident reports from German Village:

* Tools valued at $5,660 were stolen at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 from a truck on the 300 block of Butterfly Gardens Way.

* A $30 wallet, $200 cash and identification were stolen between 12:15 and 7 a.m. Jan. 9 from a residence on the 300 block of Forest Street.

* A $1,100 cellphone and $200 earphones were reported stolen between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Jan. 9 from a residence on the 400 block of East Gates Street.

* Someone caused $2,000 worth of vandalism to a car and slashed two tires, causing $400 in damage, between 7 p.m. Jan. 12 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 13 on the 400 block of East Sycamore Street.

* A $1,500 laptop computer was stolen between 1:30 and 4:14 p.m. Jan. 12 after someone broke open a door on the 1200 block of City Park Avenue.

* An estimated $3,000 in damage was caused to a car that had been vandalized at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 700 block of South High Street.