Employees of a business on the 3600 block of Lacon Road told the Hilliard Division of Police on Jan. 13 that a vehicle worth $30,000 was stolen between 5 and 6 a.m. Jan. 11.

The commercial vehicle was recovered by an employee using a GPS device Jan. 13 in a parking lot on the 3900 block of Brown Park Drive, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

The keys had been left in the vehicle and the owner did not call police until after it had been recovered, she said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A woman told police Jan. 14 a cellphone worth $800 was stolen between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. Jan. 1 on the 4300 block of Charles Court.

A breaking-and-entering incident was reported between 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and 9 a.m. Jan. 15 on the 4100 block of Green Clover Drive. A miter saw worth $400 was reported stolen.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 13 at Leap Road and Anson Drive.