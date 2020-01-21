It's full-steam ahead into tax season, and money is on everyone's mind.

If you're looking for ways to make the most of yours, let Worthington Libraries help. To make the process as painless as possible, we offer a suite of tax services.

Every year, Worthington Libraries participates in the IRS Tax Forms Outlet Program, recent changes to which mean the library receives fewer tax forms in print. We do still receive some print copies of the three main ones, however – 1040 (as well as instruction booklets), 1040A and 1040EZ.

In addition to these three, the library staff maintains a binder of the most common tax forms – or will help patrons find them online – so copies can be made. After guests find the forms they need, they can print up to 10 pages for free.

Those who are more of do-it-yourselfer types and would prefer to file their taxes online and skip the forms altogether may use the library's computers. Before getting started, talk to staff about extending the computer session from the typical 60 minutes.

Thanks to a partnership with the AARP Foundation, AARP Tax-Aide counselors will return to Worthington Park Library, 1389 Worthington Centre Drive, to help people file state and federal returns. No age or membership requirements are necessary to take advantage of this free service, which is planned on Tuesdays through April 14. Registration is required for 60-minute appointments; anyone interested may do so at worthingtonlibraries.org/visit/services/tax-help.

While library staff members cannot prepare taxes or answer specific tax-related questions, they can assist in finding information.

Library staff members are available to help locate forms and identify additional tax resources, like the newest copies of the "How to Pay Zero Taxes" and "J.K. Lasser's Your Income Tax."

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.