A hearing to review final development plans for an Ohio State Bank project at the northeast corner of Lane Avenue and Northwest Boulevard in Upper Arlington has been postponed.

Officials from the Ohio State Bank requested a postponement of a Tuesday, Jan. 21, hearing before the Upper Arlington Board of Zoning and Planning, according to city officials.

“Staff anticipates that this request will be honored by the board and that no discussion on the matter will occur this evening,” Chad Gibson, Upper Arlington senior planning officer, said in an email sent to residents living near the proposed site. “New information will be released as it becomes available.

“Please feel free to share this information with others who may be interested in this issue.”

Ohio State Bank, which opened last April in Bexley, had proposed to construct a 2-story building at 1776 W. Lane Ave. The board was scheduled to review final development plans for the mixed-use building that would house a 4,315-square-foot bank and second-floor office for the bank.

Plans also called for an adjacent 2,070-square-foot space that could have restaurant, retail or office uses.

No date for a rescheduled hearing was provided by city officials.

nellis@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNate