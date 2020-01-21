Otterbein University is partnering with ALLOY, an Ohio-based coaching and consulting firm, to provide non-degree programs for professionals.

Otterbein announced the partnership Jan. 15 at The Point on its Westerville campus. Leaders of Otterbein and ALLOY were joined for the announcement by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who leads the state's Office of Workforce Transformation, according to a university press release.

The university will bring in ALLOY instructors, who have experience in Fortune 500 companies, to offer professional-development courses, a business analytics certificate, a non-routine leadership certificate and a strategic brand-management certificate, according to the university's website.

All certificates will be 12-week courses and the first certification course will launch March 30, according to alloy.institute.

Jeff Dickson, principal of ALLOY, said the courses will focus on "Non-Routine Leadership."

"Non-Routine Leadership offers a new 'sensemaking' approach to help leaders and their teams grow in spite of speed and complexity, while improving some of today's most in-demand and difficult to hire skills -- judgment, adaptiveness, creativity, bias awareness, communication, capacity building, strategic thinking, and rapid learning," Dickson said.

"In this innovative partnership, Otterbein and ALLOY have the opportunity to extend their reach to new organizations and multiple industries," he said.

Otterbein president John Comerford said in the release the partnership aligns with the university's commitment to supporting workforce development.

"Otterbein's commitment to innovation means we are constantly asking ourselves how to anticipate the rapidly evolving needs of our industry partners," Comerford said. "Otterbein's partnership with ALLOY gives central Ohio leaders a new solution to up-skill their capabilities at the speed and complexity this economy demands."

Those interested in information about the courses can visit otterbein.edu.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia