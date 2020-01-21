The New Albany Planning Commission will not hear a rezoning request for a food-truck-supplied restaurant with a small microbrewery at its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Jan. 21, at Village Hall, according to a tweet from the city.

Instead, at the request of the applicant, the request will be heard Feb. 19, according to the tweet.

The Planning Commission (PC) will NOT hear the rezoning request at 6678 Central College Road on 1/22. It has been moved to the 2/19 PC meeting at the request of the applicant. PC will meet at 7 pm on 2/19 at Village Hall, 99 W. Main Street. This meeting is open to the public.pic.twitter.com/fl0renbLr7

— NewAlbanyOhio (@NewAlbanyOhio)January 21, 2020

A newly formed business entity – comprising New Albany resident Brian Hamrick, his business associate, Joe Dwyer, and two other individuals who have been involved in various restaurants around central Ohio – want to repurpose the old church building owned by the New Albany Lions Club at 6678 Central College Road, near the crossing of Central College and state Route 605.

The applicant listed on the application is TFTFP LLC. Dwyer created TFTFP LLC in December 2017, according to company’s filing documents with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Meanwhile, a website in opposition to the project has been created at newalbanybrewery.com.

Aaron Underhill, an attorney who represents the business partners, said they thought it best to take another month to continue to evaluate the project and see how they could improve it to address concerns.

Underhill said the website launched in opposition to the project did not factor into the decision to table the rezoning hearing.

The rezoning application was heard Jan. 15 by the Rocky Fork Blacklick Accord Implementation Panel.

“The accord was adopted in 1997 as a multijurisdictional land-use and development policy guide covering portions of Columbus, New Albany and Plain Township,” according to columbus.gov. “The panel reviews development proposals (primarily zoning applications) for compliance with the accord plan and provides a nonbinding recommendation to the community with jurisdiction over the case.”

The nine-member panel has eight members at the moment, Underhill said. On Jan. 15, the six members present voted 3-3 on the rezoning application, which technically was a vote of disapproval, he said.

During the meeting, those opposed to the project said they were concerned about traffic increasing, whether the site had enough parking to prevent overflow in adjacent residential areas and if the venue would create too much noise, Underhill said.

Underhill said the business partners have hired a traffic engineer to evaluate concerns. A reason they asked totable the case until February was to ensure the information could be obtained ahead of the rescheduled meeting, he said.

Based on the partners’ analysis, the restaurant and brewery is projected to generate about 30 more vehicles per day during the afternoon rush hour at Central College and Route 605, Underhill said. Based on traffic counts the city performed in June at that intersection, the intersection has nearly 1,800 trips at that time per day, he said.

“What we’re looking at is really a very minor increase in traffic,” he said.

Regarding the noise concern, Underhill said, he included a zoning standard for the rezoning application that would require that the restaurant and brewery use could nott generate any noise that rises above the level of that which is generated by traffic on adjacent streets. The city would be able to cite the restaurant with a zoning violation if it would exceed that limit, he said.

The Lions Club building has been at the intersection of Central College and Route 605 since 1836, Underhill said previously.

He said the building is used for Lions Club functions and as a location for a church on a month-to-month basis.

Helen Pestel, secretary and treasurer of the New Albany Lions Club, said the club has owned the building since 1969, and churches have used the building since that time.

The club has not met there for about three or four years, ever since the Faith Christian Center of Columbus, which leases the building, wanted to use it full time, Pestel said.

Because the building has age-related limitations, the business partners believed equipping a full kitchen inside would be cost-prohibitive, Underhill said, and they decided to provide food via food trucks.

Two food trucks at a time typically would be at the restaurant, he said, although three could be there during city holidays, such as the Independence Day and Founders Day celebrations, he said.

The group also plans to build a small microbrewery in the building to provide beverages for the restaurant, Underrhill said.

