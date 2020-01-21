A 21-year-old Columbus man was charged with assault, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after allegedly starting a fight with an employee at a pizza parlor on the 4700 block of Reed Road on Jan. 8.

According to reports, the alleged assault occurred about 7:59 p.m.

Police responded to the business after receiving reports that the suspect had started a fight with a store employee.

By the time they arrived, the suspect had left the scene. However, police said they identified the man through surveillance video at the store.

He was arrested a short time later after being found walking southbound on Kenny Road near Windham Road.

According to the report, the man was taken to Franklin County Jail after electing not to pay a $960 bond.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A 37-year-old man was charged with domestic violence after an incident involving a woman on the 2100 block of Cranford Road between 11:30 p.m. Jan. 6 and 1:38 a.m. Jan. 7.

* A woman on the 1600 block of Grenoble Road reported someone placed "numerous" bags of dog excrement throughout her property between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8.

* At least four pieces of jewelry, no values provided, were reported stolen from a woman's residence on the 1400 block of Berkshire Road on Jan. 5. There was no forced entry to the residence, and the woman reported the jewelry was taken from a bedroom cabinet.

* A woman in the 2300 block of Zollinger Road reported she received a threatening letter from a known male between Nov. 18 and Dec. 31. The letter reportedly involved a dispute over loaned money.

* A bicycle valued at $250 reportedly was stolen from a man's unsecured garage sally port on the 2800 block of Northwest Boulevard between 10 p.m. Jan. 9 and 8 a.m. Jan. 10.

* A 41-year-old Cincinnati man was charged with disorderly conduct after creating a disturbance at a woman's residence on the 3100 block of Northwest Boulevard between 3:45 and 5:57 a.m. Jan. 11.