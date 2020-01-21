A study designed to help craft refined development standards for the Lane Avenue corridor is expected to offer a final opportunity for public feedback next month.

Last July, Upper Arlington City Council approved a $237,210 contract with OHM Advisors to guide the "Lane Avenue Planning Study."

The study was launched in August, with a myriad of components that included a review by OHM and city officials of the city's master plan and development standards for Lane Avenue, from Riverside Drive to state Route 315.

According to Emma Speight, Upper Arlington community-affairs director, the study also is examining commercial streetscape standards to find ways to enhance economic development, pedestrian activity, bicycle access, transit use, outdoor dining and opportunities for public art and gathering spaces.

As part of the overall study, officials -- after collecting public input -- will seek to evaluate traffic on Lane from Riverside to 315, to reduce traffic congestion and revise parking requirements.

Speight said, the city has received "more than 3,200 touchpoints of feedback from residents" collected through a Dec. 12 public meeting, "community popup activities" and two online surveys.

A final opportunity for the public to provide input will be at a public meeting next month.

"OHM Advisors is continuing to refine the concepts that have been shared with the community to date, to prepare proposed code amendments for the Lane Avenue Planned Mixed-Use District and to prepare its final report," Speight said.

"We anticipate a final round of community engagement will occur beginning mid-February.

"This will include a public meeting, discussions with area developers and ultimately a presentation to City Council."

According to Speight, the city expects to receive the final report in mid-March or early April.

Speight said some themes from public input have included:

* A clear preference for a gateway option that incorporates simple lighting with trees and landscaping features

* A desire for the front of buildings to accommodate public gatherings and to include primary ingress/egress points for pedestrians

* A desire for a consistent streetscape

* A desire to provide buffers that protect surrounding neighborhoods, such as a transition of building heights, landscaping and the addition of neighborhood "threshold" features

* Expanded use of signage scaled for pedestrian use

"The level of interest residents have demonstrated in the study speaks to the prominence of the district as a community destination and a desire for enhancements relative to walkability, safety, visual appeal and access while protecting the surrounding neighborhoods," Speight said. "As was anticipated at the start of the process, existing conditions within the district -- such as variations in width for the public rights of way for sidewalks and landscaping -- place some limitations on what will ultimately be recommended.

"That said, the team at OHM Advisors is taking a creative approach in how best to incorporate design elements and desired features throughout the district to enhance what is already there and to set the stage for continued improvements as future redevelopment projects are proposed."

Both Kip Greenhill and Brendan King, who have been elected council president and vice president, respectively, for 2020, said the study and reacting to its findings would be a top priority this year.

Greenhill said the study should enable the city to attract high-quality development in an important business corridor for the city. Further, he hopes the study will minimize conflicts between developers and residents.

"It will help us put together a framework for Lane Avenue that will be codified so that residents and developers have a clear understanding about what Lane Avenue is to look like," Greenhill said. "The city's going to tell developers what we want so they know."

