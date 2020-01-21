Whitehall police arrested an 18-year-old Columbus man for receiving stolen property, as well as two 15-year-old Columbus boys for curfew violation and a 22-year-old Columbus man for receiving stolen property, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, following a car crash early Jan. 16.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen after its driver was seen traveling west on East Broad Street at 2:53 a.m. Jan. 16, reports said.

The driver fled but crashed into a brick wall in a parking lot on the 3800 block of East Broad Street, police said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 15 on the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 16 on the 200 block of Parklawn Circle; at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 16 on the 400 block of North Hamilton Road; at 3 p.m. Jan. 17 on the 200 block of North Yearling Road; and at 1:35 a.m. Jan. 20 on the 4800 block of East Main Street.

* Thefts were reported at 10:55 p.m. Jan. 16 on the 300 block of South Hamilton Road; at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 16 on the 900 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 on the 5000 block of Link Court.

* Police arrested a 20-year-old man for receiving stolen property at 12:40 a.m. Jan. 19 at East Broad Street and Robinwood Avenue.

The man was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to reports.

Vehicles also were reported stolen at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 16 on the 3900 block of East Broad Street; at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 16 on the 4300 block of East Broad Street; at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 on the 3600 block of East Main Street; and at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 17 on the 600 block of Erickson Avenue.

* Property destruction was reported at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 16 on the 4700 block of East Main Street; and at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 18 on the 4300 block of East Broad Street.