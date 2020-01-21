Worthington City Council has set the initial price for customers who use the city’s two new electric-vehicle-charging stations.

Council members voted 7-0 to approve a motion to start pricing at 30 cents per minute.

They also gave city staff members discretion to change the per-minute pricing after more data are collected so the city breaks even on cost.

The stations will be in a municipal parking lot at 48 W. New England Ave. behind the closed Worthington Inn and the Worthington Community Center, 345 W. Wilson Bridge Road, and they are expected to be up and running by the end of this month, according to economic-development director David McCorkle.

“We referenced in our memo that a place to start would be $0.30 per minute,” he said, referring to a document included in council’s Jan. 21 agenda. "I do think that’s a little high.”

He said staff members would adjust the rate based on usage in an attempt to break even for the cost of electricity and fees from ChargePoint, the company that makes the two 250-volt “fast” chargers being installed.

“The more electricity is used, the lower the price per kilowatt,” he said.

He said after the initial data usage figures are recorded and determining how much American Electric Power will charge per kilowatt, the city would be able to determine the per-minute rate.

McCorkle said the city has little data on which to base rates because Worthington is one of the first communities to install the “fast” type of chargers.

To use the chargers, he said users would pay through a ChargePoint account and swipe their card, similar to a gas station, he said.

The customer would be charged by ChargePoint, and ChargePoint would send the money to the city.

McCorkle said the price for the charging stations would be visible on the monitor and on the ChargePoint app.

“They can see that rate well in advance,” he said.

He said most vehicles should be able to charge from 0% to full in 30 to 45 minutes.

Council member Rachael Dorothy asked if any penalty would be assessed for parking in the spaces too long or when a vehicle isn’t charging.

Law director Tom Lindsey said no penalty is in place, but it could be revisited at a later date.

“We’re trying to attract visitors and don’t want to leave a bad taste in their mouth,” Dorothy said. “I do think we need to revisit this.”

