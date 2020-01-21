A resident told the Worthington Division of Police that $1,370 worth of athletics shoes were stolen at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 12 from her garage on the 300 block of Schrock Road.

The resident said she saw a small truck enter her driveway, and someone entered and exited her attached garage, according to the police report.

In a potentially related incident a short time earlier, according to the report, a resident told police items were taken from a vehicle parked in his garage on the 6000 block of Worthington Galena Road at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12.

The items that were stolen were valued at $210, the report said.

The resident gave the same vehicle description as the Schrock Road resident, according to the report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* An employee of a business on the 6000 block of Worthington Galena Road reported a trailer was stolen from the property at 4:45 a.m. Jan. 8.