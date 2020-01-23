The owners of Crooked Can Brewing Co. at the Center Street Market, 5354 Center St. in Old Hilliard, plan to open their brewery and tap room in early February, according to Robert Fry, one of the four partners behind the development.

“We will have limited hours for the community to come in and try some of our products,” Fry said.

No exact dates have been set, he said.

The opening of the entire market building is set for mid-March, Fry said.

The market will have 10 vendors open seven days a week, he said.

Crooked Can, based in Winter Garden Florida, will offer 16 taps when it opens its second location apart from the brewery in Florida.

Construction of Center Street Market began last summer.

It is on the former site of a NAPA auto parts store, adjacent to Otie’s Tavern & Grill and between Main and Wayne streets.

