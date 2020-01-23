Land-Grant Brewing Co. is honoring a Columbus astronaut and the Hubble Space Telescope with the latest beer in its Space-Grant series.



Stargazer Black IPA, which features Crimson Cup coffee, will be released Friday (Jan. 24) on draft and in 16-ounce cans.



The beer pays tribute to Dr. Kathryn D. Sullivan, a Columbus resident, and the telescope. She was the first female American astronaut to complete a spacewalk and served on the mission that deployed the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990. She ran COSI in Columbus from 1996 to 2005, headed the Battelle Center for Mathematics and Science Education Policy at Ohio State University, and served as administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) before releasing her memoir "Handprints on Hubble" last year.



Stargazer is the sixth black IPA in the Space-Grant series, which celebrates the spirit of space exploration and discovery. The artwork on the can features 35 cartoon astronauts floating around the telescope. The design was inspired by a similar unofficial emblem of the class of 1978 astronauts floating around a space shuttle.



"I’m delighted that Land-Grant chose to salute Hubble — a truly magnificent flying machine — and my Class of ’78 colleagues with their latest brew," Sullivan said in a prepared statement. "I hope their clever design inspires people to reach for the stars."



Walt Keys, Land-Grant co-founder and creative director, said that while researching possible themes for this year’s Space-Grant beer, he was amazed at the Hubble’s connection with Columbus.



"I immediately read Dr. Sullivan's book and came away inspired, the amazing folks at COSI were able to connect us and it's been a real honor and privilege to have been able to meet her and to have her involved with this year's Space-Grant beer," he said in a prepared statement. "It's a true example of the connectivity that is possible through a community built by craft beer. That it can create these experiences and allow us to share these stories in a truly shared way."



The beer, which is 7.8% alcohol by volume, showcases Crimson Cup Kenya Kanake coffee.



"We do a small coffee version of our Space Grant IPA series every year, and they always are a brewer's favorite, so we were really looking forward to being able to do the whole batch with coffee this time around," head brewer Dan Shaffer said in a prepared statement. "Brandon and Joe at Crimson Cup led us through a line up of really stellar and interesting coffees, but we all agreed the tropical, lime and caramel notes from the Kanake were made for an IPA. The combination of Citra, Cashmere and Sabro hops has tangerine, tropical, melon, and coconut aromas that meld with the coffee. The process has really influenced my idea of what coffee is and how it can be utilized to enhance a beer."



Stargazer Space-Grant Black IPA with Coffee will be available starting Friday at the Land-Grant taproom and at craft beer retailers around Central Ohio the following week. It will retail for $11.99 a six-pack with a portion of its proceeds benefiting the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.