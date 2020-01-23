Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Jan. 23-30.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Bison: Behind the Scenes, 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how the park staff tends to bison.

Winter Tree ID, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Ranger Station. Guests can learn to identify trees by features other than their leaves.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Insects in Winter, 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how insects survive in winter and look for them in their natural habitats.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Preschoolers: Camouflage, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Jan. 24 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn how animals hide from predators.

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and 26 at the Nature Center. Guests can watch birds and have a hot beverage.

Homeschoolers: Camouflage, 10 a.m. Jan. 28 and 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6-12 can learn how animals use camouflage.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Winter Stargazing, 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the windmill at Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Guests can view stars using telescopes and binoculars.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N, Lewis Center

For Kids: Wildlife Signs and Hot Cocoa, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6 and older can take a 1-mile hike to look for evidence of animals and have hot cocoa.

Preschoolers: Wildlife Tracks, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Jan. 29 and 9:30 or 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can learn how to look for animals through stories, activities and crafts.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

The 47th annual Winter Hike Series, 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can take a 2-mile hike along trails and garden paths.

Toddler Time in the Gardens: Frozen Fun, 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Greenhouse Multipurpose Center. Children ages 2 and younger can listen to stories and participate in winter activities.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Winter Hawks, 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Rocky Fork Bulletin Board. Guests can look for wintering hawks on a 1.5-mile hike.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Happy and Tails-N-Trails, 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can take a 2-mile hike with their dog.

Preschoolers: Slumber Party, 9:30 or 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 3-5 can participate in a slumber party.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Metro Five-0 Level 3: Off-Trail Wandering, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Confluence Area. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2.5-mile hike through fields and forests to visit rarely seen parts of the park.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

