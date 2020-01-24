Delaware police said a resident of the 700 block of Woodford Way, believing she was the winner of a sweepstakes, forwarded a check to someone out of state in order to obtain her alleged winnings.

The winnings never materialized, and the victim reported the loss of $20,000 at 8:46 a.m. Jan. 19.

Police are investigating the incident, according to reports.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A juvenile was arrested after alcohol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop on the 600 block of South Sandusky Street at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 19, reports said.

* A man was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital after a drug overdose on the 300 block of Chelsea Street, reported at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 18.

A woman also was taken to Grady Memorial for treatment after police responded to a report of drug activity on the 200 block of Euclid Avenue at 9:27 a.m. Jan. 14.

* Items valued at $5,800 were reported stolen from the 100 block of East William Street in a theft reported at 3:11 p.m. Jan. 14.

* A business on the 200 block of South Sandusky Street reported a package containing two yoga balls and valued at $111 was stolen after it was delivered. The theft was reported at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 17.

* A business on the first block of New Market Drive reported at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 17 that someone had fraudulently deposited a $1,069 paycheck into an out-of-town bank account.

* A woman was arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail after narcotics were found during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and Hills-Miller Road at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 16, reports said.

* Two counterfeit $20 bills were passed at a business on the 100 block of London Road in an incident reported at 6:07 a.m. Jan. 15.

* A resident of the 100 block of Euclid Avenue said a bank she does not patronize reported an overdraft on an account in her name. Police are investigating the incident, reported at 11:16 a.m. Jan. 15.