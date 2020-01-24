(To submit items for "In Area Churches," email the information to newsroom@daily-jeff.com by Wednesday prior to the Friday publication date.)



Pancake breakfast



The Pleasant City United Methodist Church will host a pancake dinner on Jan. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. Menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit, desserts and drinks. The cost is by donation and carry-out is available.



Free community dinner



The Main Ave. Methodist Church will host a free, community dinner on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, 223 Main Ave., Byesville.



Calix 12-step program



The Calix Catholic/Christian 12-Step program has a new winter meeting schedule. Meetings will take place every second Wednesday of the month. Dates for meetings are: Feb. 12, March 11 and April 8. Meetings are from 7 to 8 p.m., in the basement conference at St. Benedict Church, 701 Gomber Ave. The entrance and parking are handicapped accessible.



The Calix 12-Step program welcomes all who want to more fully develop their spiritual life using the AA/Al-Anon 12 step program in an openly Christian/Catholic environment. Each session starts with a 30 minute DVD presentation, followed by 20 minutes of discussion.



As with all 12 step meetings we commit to strict anonymity of all attendees and are self-supporting through voluntary donations used for supplies. Come to share or just to listen and learn. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Peggy at 740-260-9519.



Rix Mills Presbyterian Church



Join us this Sunday for worship service at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Jim Gibson will be bringing the message, "Follow Me." Scripture is taken from the book of Matthew 4: 12-23. Sunday school for all ages takes place during worship service, after our children’s message with Joy. We are located just outside New Concord 6 miles on Rix Mills Road, the red door and red steeple church in downtown Rix Mills.



Buffalo-Cumberland Presbyterian Church



Join us this Sunday for worship service at 11:15 a.m., with Pastor Jim Gibson bringing the message, "Follow Me." Scripture is taken from the book of Matthew 4: 12-23. Everyone is welcome. Karen will lead us in a sing-a-long at half time of our worship service, before our children’s message. Next card class will be Feb. 3, at 1 p.m., in the fellowship hall. No materials and no experience needed. The cost is a $10 donation to the church. Feb. 20 will be the next Thursday meal at 4:30 p.m. We are located in downtown Cumberland, the brick church on the corner.



Cambridge Foursquare Church



The Cambridge Foursquare Church would like to announce a special needs, friendly ministry, featuring a new sensory room and therapy program. The church is located at 425 Clark St. For more information, call Don Boyer 814-657-2213.



Christ United Methodist



Christ United Methodist Church, East Cambridge, has breakfast fellowship at 8:30 a.m., each Sunday morning. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:15 a.m., with several adult electives available. Worship service begins at 10:15 a.m., with Pastor Randy Weaver bringing both the Childrens’ message and the regular message. Nursery is available for both morning services. Evening service is at 6 p.m.



Cambridge First Church of the Nazarene



The Cambridge First Church of the Nazarene, located at 530 Madison Ave., has services Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. The schedule of the church is as follows;



Sundays:



Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Breakfast and Children’s Sunday School, 9:25 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Teen Quizzing, 5 p.m.



Wednesdays:



Youth Group, from 6 to 8 p.m., for Youth in grades 6th-12th grades; Ladies Bible Study, 6 p.m.



Women’s meeting



The Old Washington United Methodist Women meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the church parsonage.



BLAST Youth Group



BLAST youth group, for children in grades K-12, will meet at the First Baptist Church in Barnesville every Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m. All area children welcome. Transportation is also available. Call 740-425-2231 or visit www.fbcbarnesvilleohio.com for more information. The church is at 94 Shady Lane, Barnesville.



New Concord Church of Christ



The New Concord Church of Christ, which meets at 13333 Maple Lane in New Concord, invites area residents to their services: Sunday morning Bible class (classes for all ages), 9:15 a.m.; Sunday morning worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 6 p.m; Wednesday evening Bible study (classes for all ages), 7 p.m.



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church



Mt. Zion Lutheran Church is at 53516 Old Infirmary Road, Pleasant City. Sunday worship begins at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome. Pastor is Ken Hacker. For more information, call 330-550-6644.



Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God



All are welcome to the Abundant Life Pentecostal Church of God with Pastor Jon Rhinehart. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m., morning worship begins at 10:30 a.m., Sunday evening service begins at 7 p.m., and Wednesday evening service begins at 7 p.m.



Sermons for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020



Unity Presbyterian Church: "Seeing the Light"



Rix Mills Presbyterian Church: "Follow Me"



First Christian Church: "Leaving and Following"



Buffalo-Cumberland Presbyterian Church: "Follow Me"



