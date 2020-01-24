AURORA



Natalie M. Ratleff to Justin and Emily English, 1094 East Blvd., $99,000



Resi Reo Sub LLC to Daniel Abrams, 1141 Bryce Ave., $100,000



Timothy D. and Jessica G. Pickana to Gerritt F. and Brandy Lansing, 479 Woodview Trail, $430,000



G. Britton LLC to Mary E. Vanek, 105 Greenbriar Drive, $269,500



Virginia C. Poirier (trustee) to Dennis M. and Teresa J. Byrne, 295 Bonnie Lane, $510,000



BRIMFIELD



Robert J. and Tina L. Godfrey to Zachary S. Entzi and Elissa A. Means, 4080 Chapman Drive, $225,000



Adam G. and Mandi N. Young to Ashley Ballester, 4802 Perie Wood Lane, $250,000



FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP



Wilma and Robin Harley to Ashley H. Parsons, 856 Stewart Road, $150,000



Michael R. and Allison M. Gokey to Todd C. and Aimee L. Neff, 6253 Fifth Ave., $135,000



KENT



Michael S. Curtis to Eric Nichols, 1560 Chadwick Drive, $175,000



Mary K. Kellermann to Mark and Elizabeth Trimble, 439 Rellim Drive, $135,000



Sue Gambaccini Briers and Sandra Benshoff (trustees) to Thomas A. Holliday Jr. and Wendy A. Holliday, 1580 S. Lincoln St., $120,000



Zebulin Z. Miller to Benjamin and Nathanial T. Veach, 5924 Horning Road, $135,000



Jane Yifei Gao to Maha Allouzi and Naser Matar, 1059 Roy Marsh Drive, $185,000



Brian W. and Nikole M. Swansiger to Michele Wright, 388 Michaels Drive, $160,000



Michele A. Adams to Keenan Stacy, 1002 N. Mantua St., $66,000



HIRAM TOWNSHIP



Steven R. and Mary L. Evans to Gwen Fischer, 6779 Cheryl Drive, $112,300



Scott A. Vyhnal and Christina C. Roth-Vyhnal to William J. Zawiski and Anne E. White Smith, 12531 Alpha Road, $235,000



Tiffany M. Olson to James M. and Linda R. Vasil, 10714 Second St., $109,850



MANTUA



Kyle J. Gray to John A. Cichonski, 4471 Prospect St., $207,000



William M. Gast to Brad L. Ullman, 4717 Grand Elm Drive, $190,000



RANDOLPH



Carl and Tami L. Saviers to David Wills, 5080 Taylor Road, $199,900



RAVENNA



Terra L. and Cynthia S. Howell to Adam Zuckerman, 1088 Duxberry Drive, $180,000



Joshua and Sarah Kotlar to Michael Leeper, 765 Eastland Ave., $174,500



RAVENNA TOWNSHIP



Mark A. and Karen M. Gaski to Shawn David and Katlyn Marie Gray, 5177 Hayes Road, $215,000



ROOTSTOWN



Debora L. Noland to Justin L. and Erin T. Gaugh, 4233 Sabin Drive, $105,000



Debbie Fu-Tai Tuan to Daniel B. Kline, 3074 Robin St., $148,000



Roberto Morales Gonzalez and Wanda Lanzo Ortiz, 2682 Ivy Trail, $168,500



Seth J. Brubaker to Mark and Gina Decker, 4317 Clover Drive, $208,000



SHALERSVILLE



Michael C. Formick to Terry F. and Rosemary Butcher, 3017 Shelley Road, $85,000



Jerrod Todd Cash to Kory Kerns, 2633 Deer St., $130,000



David Pignaloso to Jacob T. and Leslie F. Kovach, 3164 Denny Road, $105,000



Dennis E. McIntyre to Paul G. Bell III and Alexandria N. Bell, 2777 Stanwich St., $114,500



STREETSBORO



Mark W. Wentworth to Steven R. and Christine D. Austin, 1130 Sparrow Run, $324,500



Felicia A. Arnold to Joshua P. Miller, 1062 Tinkers Green Drive, $285,000



Alyssa Trivigno to Linda M. Gallagher, 1735 Luke Drive, $155,000



Jennifer M. Ball to Robert and Amber Whitney Roda, 9365 June Drive, $146,000



Thomas and Ann Kujawski to Jeffrey K. and Diana L. Tetreault, 10039 Hazleton Road, $95,000



Deborah Jackson to Alexandria Tamera Hicks and Shaila Kalena Hicks, 1172 Delaware Trail, $236,500



Deborah S. Laveen (trustee) to Ryan J. Gonzales, 1435 Cecil Drive, $150,000



David P. and Amy R. McMahon to Chris and Joanne Quesenberry, 102 Emerald Ave., $408,000



SUFFIELD



Derek J. Ralston to Shawn M. and Heather Coleman, 19 Pontius St., $165,000



WINDHAM



Portage Housing II Limited Partnership to Leonard B. and Marian M. O’Donnell, 9133 Maple Grove Road, $78,000



Richard D. and Patricia A. Fabry to Ashley Gary, 9783 Blanton Drive, $51,000