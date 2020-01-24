Powell City Council has offered Andrew White the job as the city's next city manager.

Council voted 7-0 at its Jan. 21 meeting to move forward on final background checks and contract discussions with White, city manager of Huron, a city on the shores of Lake Erie with a population of around 7,000.

Reached by phone, White acknowledged the offer and confirmed mutual interest, adding discussion on details of an agreement between himself and Powell was ongoing.

Powell Mayor Frank Bertone said it's part of the process and that the city has been in touch with White to finish gathering information and negotiating a contract.

Bertone said council interviewed five candidates for the position, conducting multiple interviews with some candidates. He cited White's "leadership and expertise" among White's strongest suits and called White "engaging."

White has been Huron's city manager for 13 years.

Current Powell City Manager Steve Lutz, who has led the city since 1996, announced last August his intent to retire. He agreed to remain in his post until the city hires his replacement.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews