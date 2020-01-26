The Columbus Gallery of Fine Arts, now the Columbus Museum of Art, opened Jan. 22, 1931, at 480 E. Broad St.

The Columbus Gallery of Fine Arts and the Columbus Art Association (now Columbus College of Art & Design) were chartered in 1878. Both organizations originally were in the Sessions Building, 181 N. High St., and classes were held there until 1888.

Businessman Francis Sessions willed the land to build the Columbus Gallery of Fine Arts upon his death in 1892.

The museum’s name was changed in 1978, and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places on March 19, 1992.