Another multifamily housing project in northwest Columbus is on hold while city officials continue to assess the sanitary- and storm-sewer issues in the Knolls subdivision.

Columbus-based Homeport has proposed building a 50-unit affordable-housing project on 2 acres at 919 Old Henderson Road, near railroad tracks that run along the east side of the property.

Those plans have stalled, however, because of concerns about the ability of sewer lines to handle the presumed increased flow that would be created by such development.

The Columbus Department of Public Utilities, with the help of computer modeling, is evaluating all development in this section of the city on a case-by-case basis, said John Ivanic, the department's spokesman.

Until the Lower Olentangy Tunnel sewer project is completed in mid-2025, the department is not supportive of any project that negatively impacts the system, Ivanic said.

"It depends on what it is," he said. "Are you creating capacity issues with the development?"

The Northwest Civic Association on Dec. 4 voted 6-3 to support the developer's request for mixed-use units without having commercial uses on the ground level.

It is the first stop for the developer who is in the process of getting funding for the project from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

The developer's plan would require Columbus City Council approval of a request for a variance contingent upon a follow-up rezoning that must be completed prior to final zoning clearance, said Anthony Celebrezze, assistant director of the department of building and zoning services.

Homeport is seeking a Columbus City Council variance for the parcel, which currently is zoned commercial planned development because the current zoning requires first-floor commercial uses in the district.

The variance also would affect parking and building setback from Midwest Drive, Old Henderson Road and the railroad tracks.

The developer's representatives said they intend to create landscape buffering between the building and the railroads tracks.

