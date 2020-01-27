Block’s Bagels will join the North Market this fall, according to a North Market news release sent Monday, Jan. 27.

Block’s will offer a full range of deli classics, such as a housemade chicken-salad sandwich, dill potato salad, potato knishes, potato latkes and matzo-ball soup.

Block's Bagels soon will set up next to Flavors of India and across from Destination Donuts.

"Like a bagel with cream cheese, I believe North Market and Block's Bagels are a perfect pairing," said Jeremy Fox, owner of Bexley's Block's Bagels location, in a prepared statement. "We share similar core values and purpose, bringing community together through tradition, sustainability, and excellence. We are very happy to soon be able to call North Market home and look forward to expanding the new version of Block's Bagels."

