A man told Columbus police he was eating lunch at a restaurant on the 3000 block of North High Street at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 19 when someone grabbed his $600 leather jacket from the back of his chair.

The thief then ran outside and entered a vehicle while the victim gave chase, reports said.

The victim said he reached through the open driver's-side door of the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his jacket but let go and fell to the ground when the thief began to drive away.

Reports said the victim sustained scrapes to his hands but refused medical treatment.

Two witnesses told police they saw the incident, with one following the thief in his vehicle before losing him, reports said.

Police said the thief's vehicle, which had been reported stolen, later was involved in an accident at another location, though the thief could not be found.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A man reported a generator worth $1,800 and a gas-powered concrete saw valued at $1,300 were stolen from the bed of his truck while it was parked on the 2900 block of Neil Avenue between midnight Jan. 21 and 6 p.m. Jan. 22.

* A woman told police a makeup bag worth $30 and her car's turn-signal lever valued at $100 were taken from the car while it was parked on the 100 block of Morse Road between 11:30 p.m. Jan. 15 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16.

* A trailer belonging to a local business was broken into while it was parked on the 3800 block of North High Street between 4:30 a.m. Jan. 16 and 6:45 a.m. Jan. 17, according to reports.

The trailer's lock was cut, but the contents -- scaffolding and construction debris -- were not taken, reports said.

* A loss-prevention officer working at a store on the first block of Graceland Boulevard reported a man attempted to steal various merchandise at 5:38 p.m. Jan. 18.

Reports said the items included headphones worth $50, earbuds valued at $30, a power bank worth $60 and a $2 carton of milk.

* Two people -- one of them a juvenile -- told police a man they know picked them up from the 400 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard at midnight Jan. 18, but the man drove erratically and held the victims against their will in his vehicle until they arrived in a city near Cleveland.