Two Parkway Drive residents reported Jan. 18 that items were stolen from their vehicles.

A resident of the 900 block of Parkway Drive told police surveying instrument valued at $5,000 was stolen between 1 p.m. Jan. 17 and 4 p.m. Jan. 18 from an unlocked vehicle.

A resident of the 1000 block of Parkway Drive said a pair of prescription glasses and a bank card were stolen overnight Jan. 17 or 18 from her vehicle.

She told police no attempts had been made to use the card.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* An employee of a business on the 1600 block of Dublin Road told police her credit card was stolen Jan. 16 from her purse and used at multiple businesses.

* An employee of a business on the 800 block of Grandview Avenue reported two people walked out of the store Jan. 17 with cartons of oil they had not paid for.

* A resident of the 800 block of Palmer Road reported Jan. 18 that a bicycle valued at $400 had been stolen from the front porch of her home.