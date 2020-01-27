Grove City police arrested a Columbus man on several charges, including felony counts of having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Jan. 18 after he led them on a chase.

Officers were traveling in a cruiser at 1:52 a.m. westbound on Stringtown Road when they observed an SUV leaving a hotel on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive, according to police.

The SUV turned south onto Marlane then west onto Ohio Drive. The vehicle turned onto Gantz Road as the officers passed it. The officers followed the SUV and caught up with it at Stringtown Road and Interstate 71.

As the vehicle turned north from Stringtown onto the interstate, it weaved into the adjacent lane, which was occupied by the police cruiser, reports stated.

The officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the SUV merged onto I-71 and didn't stop.

The vehicle continued onto eastbound Interstate 270 and then onto U.S. Route 23 south.

When the vehicle came to a stop at a red light, the officers attempted to make contact, but the SUV turned onto state Route 665.

As the vehicle continued over the Scioto River, the driver threw an item out of the passenger-side window, according to reports.

The SUV turned onto state Route 104 at a red light before another officer who had joined in the pursuit was able to stop the vehicle at 2:03 a.m. by maneuvering his cruiser in front of it.

The driver, a 39-year-old Columbus man, told officers he had thrown a beer can out the window, reports stated.

During their search of the man, officers discovered an empty holster in his pants pocket.

When they searched the SUV, officers found a loaded handgun under the driver's-side floor mat.

The gun had 13 rounds in the magazine, according to reports. When they checked the registration number, officers discovered the gun had been reported stolen in 2016 out of Columbus.

The man said he had the gun for protection and had purchased it on the streets of west Columbus about three or four years ago.

Dispatchers told the officers the suspect previously had been convicted of felony crimes.

Police arrested the man on the felony counts and on misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, driving under suspension and making an illegal turn at an intersection, reports stated.

A pretrial hearing for the man was scheduled for Feb. 4.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* The loss-prevention officer at a store on the 1600 block of Stringtown Road told police Jan. 19 the business suspects two of its employees knowingly have been assisting others in purchasing items at the store with fraudulent credit card information.

He said the store management believes the first incident occurred Nov. 1, when one of the suspects helped someone purchase two laptop computers valued at $2,794 total.

The buyer did not have an actual credit card but used information from a cellphone to input the card information used to process the purchase.

The loss-prevention officer said one employee apparently bypassed his supervisor to complete the purchase.

Fraudulent purchases occurred during December 2019 and the first 19 days of January 2020, resulting in losses close to $53,500, according to the loss-prevention officer.

No charges have been filed in the case.

* A police officer in an unmarked vehicle was patrolling Jan. 16 when he noticed an occupied pickup truck parked in the lot of a hotel on the 4000 block of Jackpot Road.

He checked the license plate and found the vehicle came back as being reported stolen out of Gahanna.

Other officers were called to the scene as the original officer watched two women exit the vehicle and enter a hotel room, reports stated.

Officers were able to get the name of a potential suspect who was staying in the room from the hotel clerk, who also called the occupant and asked her if she could come to the front desk.

When she exited her room, officers detained the woman, a 31-year-old Columbus resident.

The woman told police she had met up with a Gahanna man at his residence Jan. 12 and he had allowed her to borrow his vehicle. She said they had traded text messages but he had never asked her to return the vehicle, so she continued to drive it.

She said she did not know it had been reported stolen.

Police contacted the truck owner who said he wanted to file charges. The woman was arrested and charged on a felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27 in Franklin County Municipal Court.

* A resident of the 3600 block of Christopher Place told police several tools were stolen Jan. 19 from the bed of his pickup truck.

Total loss was $3,138, reports stated.

* A resident of the 2900 block of Addis Drive reported his car was stolen Jan. 19 from his driveway.

The man said the car could not be locked because the lock is broken, but he still has the only set of keys.

* A Columbus woman told police her car was stolen after it broke down on southbound I-71 at Stringtown Road.

The woman said she drove her car to the side of the highway at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 and had someone pick her up because she had to get to work. At 7 p.m. her son went to the scene to work on her car and discovered it was missing.

Police officers contacted the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Columbus police and towing services, all of which reported they had not impounded the vehicle.