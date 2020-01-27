Through Friday, Jan. 31, Dublin community members will have an opportunity to "Dub the Bridge" and submit ideas for naming the city’s new pedestrian bridge spanning the Scioto River.

According to the city’s website, city staff members will review submissions and make a formal recommendation to Dublin City Council members who will determine the official name.

Council members said they want the name to be tied to Dublin and promote the bridge’s connectivity.

Names that have been proposed already include:

Dublin Bridge, Dublin Connector Bridge, Connected Dublin Bridge, Emerald Connector Bridge, Emerald City Bridge, Emerald Crossing Bridge, The Link and Dublin 2020 Bridge.

Dublin will mark the opening of the bridge with a celebration and dedication from 7 to 11 p.m. March 13 at the west landing of the bridge, the West Plaza, 90 N. High St.

The bridge connects the city’s Historic District and Bridge Street District.

